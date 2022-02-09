Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

