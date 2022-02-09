Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

ATGE traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

