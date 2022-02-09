Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.
ATGE traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.