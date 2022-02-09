Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

AMD traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,366,469. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

