Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 299.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:MVV opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

