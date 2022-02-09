Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Post by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

POST opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

