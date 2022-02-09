Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

