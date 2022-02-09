Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.