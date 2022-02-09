Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter.

MGU opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

