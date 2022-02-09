Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,705 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

COHU opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

