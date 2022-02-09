Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $5.41 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.