AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,556. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

