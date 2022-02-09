Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.86.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 6,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,360. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $132.62 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

