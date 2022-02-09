Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $211.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

