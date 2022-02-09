AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AIKI stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

