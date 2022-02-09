Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 31,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

