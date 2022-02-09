Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.10 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.10 ($4.71) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.74) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.78) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.36 ($3.86).

AF stock opened at €4.30 ($4.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.84).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

