Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $252.81 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,815,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,939.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

