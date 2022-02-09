Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 1,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $581.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

