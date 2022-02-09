Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

ARE stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 982,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,242. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

