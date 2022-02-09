Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $161.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.99.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

