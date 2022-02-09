Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Trading Down 0.8%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (CVE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

