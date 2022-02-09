Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.