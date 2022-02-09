Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Archrock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

