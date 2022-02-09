Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.