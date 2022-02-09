Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,975 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 456,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $123,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,380 shares of company stock valued at $404,396. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.