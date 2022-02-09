Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,150 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EchoStar by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.