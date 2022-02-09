Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 766 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

RCI stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

