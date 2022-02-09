Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 2.7%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185.75 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.39). Approximately 902,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 979,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.33).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 311 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,768.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

