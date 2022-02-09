AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.71

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.71, with a volume of 188597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

