Altai Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.18 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. BlackSky Technology accounts for 1.7% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.26% of BlackSky Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

NYSE BKSY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 19,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,616. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.