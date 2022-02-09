Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

