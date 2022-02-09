Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $113,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

KSS stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

