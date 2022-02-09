Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $99,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,884,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 345,314 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 807,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

