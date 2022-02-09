Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $65,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

