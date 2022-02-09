Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $121,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.