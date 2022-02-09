Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 4,496 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

