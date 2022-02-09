American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

