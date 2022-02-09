American Century Companies Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $388.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

