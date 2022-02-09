American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,449 shares of company stock valued at $160,420 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLY stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

