American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,217. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

