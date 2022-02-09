American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.