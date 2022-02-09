American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other American Finance Trust news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 8,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,224. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
