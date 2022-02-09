American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 8,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,224. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

