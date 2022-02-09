American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFIN stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.