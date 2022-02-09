American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,148. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

