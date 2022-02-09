American Water Works (AWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.