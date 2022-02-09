American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

