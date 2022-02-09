Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.72

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 173080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$296.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,359,870. Insiders have sold 8,385,800 shares of company stock worth $11,285,857 over the last quarter.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

