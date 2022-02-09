Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $1,370,189 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

