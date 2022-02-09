Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.
Amplitude stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,768. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33.
In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $41,321,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
