Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 7,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

